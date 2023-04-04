Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Northside Elementary holds mock trial to teach students about justice system

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Northside Elementary held a mock trial Tuesday, April 4 in the school’s auditorium with a celebrity grand jury and the Shreveport Police Department.

The Junior Crime Scene Investigators presented a case featuring an armed robbery that took place at a bank, with pictures showcasing all the “evidence,” including fingerprints. The event was curated for students by the Neighborhood Assistance Team and the Policing Bureau to introduce students to law enforcement.

Northside Elementary students participated in a mock trial April 4, 2023.
Northside Elementary students participated in a mock trial April 4, 2023.(KSLA)

“We basically learned how to take pictures of evidence and talk about it; and we also learned what police and investigators have to do when a crime scene happens,” said Cakhyia Rich, one of the students who participated in Tuesday’s mock trial.

The jury was able to come to a verdict with a unanimous decision to move forward with a guilty verdict.

Northside Elementary students participated in a mock trial April 4, 2023. Local celebrities...
Northside Elementary students participated in a mock trial April 4, 2023. Local celebrities posed a grand jurors. And Shreveport police took part.(KSLA)

KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego was a part of the celebrity grand jury.

Officials say they are happy to be able to be a part of activities with the children because it does impact the future generation.

Northside Elementary students participated in a mock trial April 4, 2023.
Northside Elementary students participated in a mock trial April 4, 2023.(KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
Miguel Perez, 73
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

Latest News

Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Garage apartment destroyed in fire
New bill would raise minimum age to 21 to enter all La. bars
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
Trump’s arrest may rally voter support if indictment fatigue doesn’t set in before election
Debris is piled up following severe weather Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Keithville, La. A...
Keithville resident worries about incoming severe weather, recalls aftermath of tornado from months prior