Northside Elementary holds mock trial to teach students about justice system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Northside Elementary held a mock trial Tuesday, April 4 in the school’s auditorium with a celebrity grand jury and the Shreveport Police Department.

The Junior Crime Scene Investigators presented a case featuring an armed robbery that took place at a bank, with pictures showcasing all the “evidence,” including fingerprints. The event was curated for students by the Neighborhood Assistance Team and the Policing Bureau to introduce students to law enforcement.

Northside Elementary students participated in a mock trial April 4, 2023. (KSLA)

“We basically learned how to take pictures of evidence and talk about it; and we also learned what police and investigators have to do when a crime scene happens,” said Cakhyia Rich, one of the students who participated in Tuesday’s mock trial.

The jury was able to come to a verdict with a unanimous decision to move forward with a guilty verdict.

KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego was a part of the celebrity grand jury.

Officials say they are happy to be able to be a part of activities with the children because it does impact the future generation.

