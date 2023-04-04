More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nearly 20 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency on E Kings Highway Tuesday afternoon (April 4).

It happened just a few minutes before 3 p.m. on E Kings Highway near Woodlawn Avenue. It appears the fire is at the old George’s Grill.

Brandon Lee, assistant to the fire chief, says it took the department about six minutes to get on-scene after the fire was called in. It took 30 firefighters about 15 minutes to put it out, he says.

The old restaurant, which hasn’t been open in several years, sustained heavy damage to the back of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

