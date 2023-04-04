Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport

A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nearly 20 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency on E Kings Highway Tuesday afternoon (April 4).

It happened just a few minutes before 3 p.m. on E Kings Highway near Woodlawn Avenue. It appears the fire is at the old George’s Grill.

Brandon Lee, assistant to the fire chief, says it took the department about six minutes to get on-scene after the fire was called in. It took 30 firefighters about 15 minutes to put it out, he says.

The old restaurant, which hasn’t been open in several years, sustained heavy damage to the back of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
Miguel Perez, 73
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

Latest News

Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Garage apartment destroyed in fire
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts