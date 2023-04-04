Getting Answers
Marshall animal shelter offering 50% off pet adoptions

Marshall Pet Adoption Center in east Texas.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Looking for a furry friend to add to the family?

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center will be part of the North Shore Animal League America’s 2023 Tour for Life. The league, MPAC and Paws4Life will be offering 50 percent off all pet adoptions as part of “the world’s largest cooperative pet adoption event.”

Meet the animals from April 4-7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on April 8-11 from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the adoption center (2502 E. Travis Street).

