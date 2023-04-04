Man raising funds for drug awareness by camping inside 200-foot cross in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Andy Jenkins is raising awareness on drug addiction in a unique way!

The director of the Minden Family Center sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, April 4 to discuss Camping in the Cross. The center is a faith-based treatment facility that provides care to those struggling with addiction.

In hopes of spreading their message and raising money for the cause, Jenkins is set to camp inside the 200-foot cross at the Church of the Cross in Haughton from April 9-12.

“We are a center that helps women with children and pregnant ladies, who are struggling with addiction. We’re a residential program, we give them a place to live, we house them, we have a curriculum that they go through to help them overcome their struggles and they can come with their children. They don’t have to choose between help or leaving their kids.”

