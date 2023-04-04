Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Keithville resident worries about incoming severe weather, recalls aftermath of tornado from months prior

Debris is piled up following severe weather Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Keithville, La. A...
Debris is piled up following severe weather Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Keithville, La. A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)(Jake Bleiberg | AP)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - An EF-2 tornado hit Keithville in Dec. of 2022 and nearly four months later, residents are still trying to recover.

Twelve homes in a Keithville neighborhood, known as Pecan Farms neighborhood, were destroyed by a tornado with winds of 130 miles an hour, leaving debris and death scattered in its wake. The storm resulted in two tragic deaths and one major injury. Yoshika Smith, 30, and her 8-year-old son Nikolus Little lost their lives.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Aftermath of Keithville tornado, Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives

Residents, who are still putting the pieces back together after the deadly storm months ago, are on edge because more severe weather could potentially hit Keithville on Wednesday, April 5.

Cheryl Fatheree lives a block away from where the tornado touched down. Although her home wasn’t hit, her family felt the impact of the storm.

“My nephew’s house, the roof came off and the porch was on the ground,” Fatheree said.

Fatheree, still distraught from the tornado that touched down near her home, recalls the aftermath.

”It was scary out here. We were so afraid that the tornado was going to hit here. We was trying to get out of here, and they was blocking the roads, and trees were all freaking down on 169. Everything was destroyed,” Fatheree explained.

Where homes once stood were uprooted trees in their place. Residents that lost everything live in mobile homes surrounded by left-over tornado debris.

Keithville could see some severe weather Wednesday morning and throughout severe weather season.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a donut shop on Hearne Avenue at...
2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student arrested after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
Miguel Perez, 73
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

Latest News

Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
Trump’s arrest may rally voter support if indictment fatigue doesn’t set in before election
BOOKED: Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested and booked on a theft charge...
Fishing club coach accused of theft
A fire was reported at George's Grill on E Kings Highway on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
More than 2 dozen units respond to fire at old George’s Grill in Shreveport