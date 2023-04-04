Keithville resident worries about incoming severe weather, recalls aftermath of tornado from months prior

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - An EF-2 tornado hit Keithville in Dec. of 2022 and nearly four months later, residents are still trying to recover.

Twelve homes in a Keithville neighborhood, known as Pecan Farms neighborhood, were destroyed by a tornado with winds of 130 miles an hour, leaving debris and death scattered in its wake. The storm resulted in two tragic deaths and one major injury. Yoshika Smith, 30, and her 8-year-old son Nikolus Little lost their lives.

Residents, who are still putting the pieces back together after the deadly storm months ago, are on edge because more severe weather could potentially hit Keithville on Wednesday, April 5.

Cheryl Fatheree lives a block away from where the tornado touched down. Although her home wasn’t hit, her family felt the impact of the storm.

“My nephew’s house, the roof came off and the porch was on the ground,” Fatheree said.

Fatheree, still distraught from the tornado that touched down near her home, recalls the aftermath.

”It was scary out here. We were so afraid that the tornado was going to hit here. We was trying to get out of here, and they was blocking the roads, and trees were all freaking down on 169. Everything was destroyed,” Fatheree explained.

Where homes once stood were uprooted trees in their place. Residents that lost everything live in mobile homes surrounded by left-over tornado debris.

Keithville could see some severe weather Wednesday morning and throughout severe weather season.

