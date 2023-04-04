Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Insurance agent offers tips on what to do if a tree falls on your house

He says the first thing you should do is call your local agent
This house on Moss Point on Cross Lake twice has been hit by a fallen tree. An insurance agent...
This house on Moss Point on Cross Lake twice has been hit by a fallen tree. An insurance agent spoke with KSLA News 12 about what to do should you find yourself in this situation.(Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex saw intense weather Sunday evening and night. That includes a house on Moss Point on Cross Lake, which was hit with a tree for the second time.

KSLA News 12 talked with a local insurance agent about what to do if your home is damaged during a storm.

Wayne Watley, of Watley Insurance Group, said the first thing you should do is call your local agent. “The agent will know what your deductible is. If it’s worth filing a claim, we will help access that information. Plus, your agent will be able to pass down a lot of that information to the carrier so you don’t have to repeat yourself.”

Watley said an insurance carrier could lead you in the right direction when hiring people to fix the damage. “The company that you have, they may have a preferred vendor for you to use and they’ll cover more.”

He also advised you to do a proper vetting before hiring contractors.

“You want to look them up online,” Watley said. “Also, you want to make sure that the contractors themselves have insurance; and the way you can do that is by asking them for a certificate of insurance.

“There’s a lot of good contractors out there, but there’s a lot of people out there that will take the money and run. I’ve heard about it a lot.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller County man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at West Bert Kouns apartment
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

Tracking storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
Severe weather likely Tuesday night
Severe weather returns late Tuesday night
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
Insurance agent offers tips on what to do if a tree falls on your house
Insurance agent offers tips on what to do if a tree falls on your house
Storms fell trees in Blanchard area, drop dime-size hail on Minden
Storms fell trees in Blanchard area, drop dime-size hail on Minden