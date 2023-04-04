Insurance agent offers tips on what to do if a tree falls on your house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex saw intense weather Sunday evening and night. That includes a house on Moss Point on Cross Lake, which was hit with a tree for the second time.

KSLA News 12 talked with a local insurance agent about what to do if your home is damaged during a storm.

Wayne Watley, of Watley Insurance Group, said the first thing you should do is call your local agent. “The agent will know what your deductible is. If it’s worth filing a claim, we will help access that information. Plus, your agent will be able to pass down a lot of that information to the carrier so you don’t have to repeat yourself.”

Watley said an insurance carrier could lead you in the right direction when hiring people to fix the damage. “The company that you have, they may have a preferred vendor for you to use and they’ll cover more.”

He also advised you to do a proper vetting before hiring contractors.

“You want to look them up online,” Watley said. “Also, you want to make sure that the contractors themselves have insurance; and the way you can do that is by asking them for a certificate of insurance.

“There’s a lot of good contractors out there, but there’s a lot of people out there that will take the money and run. I’ve heard about it a lot.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.