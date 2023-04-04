Goodwill Industries of NWLA hosting programs, job fairs for Second Chance Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is Second Chance month, highlighting opportunities for people returning to the workforce and encouraging people to learn new skills to better their future.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is one company taking advantage of the month.

“All month, we will highlight our ongoing job training and social service offerings that help people who have justice-involvement find jobs and support their families when they return to their communities,” said David Tinkis, GINLA president/CEO. “We know from our job training and skills development programming that when people return from correctional facilities and then find and keep good jobs, they build brighter futures for themselves and their families, and strengthen their communities. Goodwill is proud to do its part to help people transition from justice involvement to advancing in their careers.”

The EXIT-318 Program will cover 10 parishes. It will serve as the single point of contact and implementer of re-entry for the Northwest and Northeast Louisiana Reentry Coalitions. Goodwill is also offering work readiness trainings for those incarcerated at the Caddo and Ouachita Correctional Centers.

Events for Second Chance Month:

April 3: Healthy Blue/Sportran Outreach Fair - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shreveport Intermodal Terminal (1237 Murphy Street)

April 4: Return for Good Job Fair - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Probation & Parole Office (24 Accent Drive, Monroe)

April 5: Job Fair & Resource Expo - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Minden Civic Center (520 Broadway)

April 6: Return for Good Job Fair - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Goodwill Job Center (800 West 70th Street, Shreveport)

April 21: Natchitoches Work Summit - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Natchitoches Events Center (750 Second Street)

April 24: Return for Good Job Fair - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alexandria Mall (3437 Masonic Drive)

