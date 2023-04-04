Getting Answers
Florida man on motorcycle with dog arrested after chase from Sabine to Natchitoches

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROBELINE, La. (KSLA) - A man from Florida is facing charges after reportedly leading police on a chase from Sabine Parish into Natchitoches Parish.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, April 4 around midday, deputies were involved in a chase on Highway 6 West involving a man on a motorcycle. Just before noon, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office requested help chasing the man as he entered Natchitoches Parish.

Deputies joined the chase, which continued through Robeline, Hagewood, then onto the I-49 corridor to near Parc Natchitoches. Officials say the driver reached speeds of near 100 mph. He also had a dog with him on the motorcycle.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the dog was dropped off at the Sabine Humane Society to be housed until its owner is released. No injuries were reported.

