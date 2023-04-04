Fishing club coach accused of theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The man described as the coach and “in charge of the finances” of the South Bossier Panthers Fishing Club recently was arrested on a theft charge.

Jeremy Lee Gallman, 44, of Bossier City, was booked March 30.

The fishing club consists of students from Parkway High School and Elm Grove Middle School.

A Bossier City police report reveals that parents had become suspicious over how their money, which was paid into the club through fees and sponsorships, was being spent. The report also says a Venmo account that parents paid into allegedly showed money transfers for oil changes, gasoline, food and mowing.

The police report also states that the club took in sponsorship money from local businesses, generally from $1,000 and greater. The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission has confirmed that, over the past two years, Gallman qualified for thousands of dollars in grant money as the founder of the North Louisiana High School Fishing League.

It is unclear whether he’s being investigated solely for the use of money paid into and donated to the South Bossier Panthers Fishing Club or other groups as well.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Gallman for comment and is awaiting his response.

