2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people have now been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened that last week of March outside of a Southern Maid Donuts in Shreveport.

The police department says Cordell Goines, 26, and Alton Daniels, 40, have both been arrested in this case.

Back on March 30, around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to the shooting in the 3500 block of Hearne Avenue. Officers were told Goines had been taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined Goines and Daniels got into some sort of argument in the parking lot of the donut shop before they both pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

Goines is charged with illegal use of a firearm. Daniels is charged with aggravated battery and illegal use of a firearm. Police say Goines is expected to recover from his injuries.

