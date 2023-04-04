Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

2 arrested for shooting outside of Southern Maid Donuts

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people have now been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened that last week of March outside of a Southern Maid Donuts in Shreveport.

The police department says Cordell Goines, 26, and Alton Daniels, 40, have both been arrested in this case.

Back on March 30, around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to the shooting in the 3500 block of Hearne Avenue. Officers were told Goines had been taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined Goines and Daniels got into some sort of argument in the parking lot of the donut shop before they both pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

Goines is charged with illegal use of a firearm. Daniels is charged with aggravated battery and illegal use of a firearm. Police say Goines is expected to recover from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
Miguel Perez, 73
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Latest News

Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Garage apartment destroyed in fire
Marshall Pet Adoption Center in east Texas.
Marshall animal shelter offering 50% off pet adoptions
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Student won’t be allowed on campus after alleged threat against Herndon Magnet
Northwood principal hosting Coaching & Leadership Clinic for basketball
Northwood High principal, former basketball coach holding Coaching & Leadership Clinic