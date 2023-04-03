Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Livingston

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer-involved shooting graphic.(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting incident involving multiple area law enforcement agencies.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place in the 100 block of Pan American Drive in Livingston on Sunday night. Information from a preliminary investigation states that officers with the Livingston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on reports of a man displaying a gun in the area. The suspect was later identified as Jose Luis Hernandez, 66, of Livingston.

The report states that officers gave commands to Hernandez in both English and Spanish to drop the weapon, at which point Hernandez allegedly pointed the gun at the officers. Officers responded by shooting Hernandez before rendering emergency aid until EMS arrived and transported him to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced dead.

Texas DPS said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at West Bert Kouns apartment
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller County man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo

Latest News

City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident