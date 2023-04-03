Texas Baptist Men unit from East Texas helping tornado victims in Little Rock, Ark., area

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) — Members of Texas Baptist Men, including more than a dozen from East Texas, are working to help tornado victims in the Little Rock, Ark., area.

A 14-member chainsaw unit from East Texas deployed Monday morning along with another chainsaw unit, heavy equipment units plus a mobile kitchen that’s capable of preparing 3,000 meals a day.

This comes after Texas Baptist Men on Friday already sent an incident management team, assessors, a generator, chaplains and a team that distributes boxes for people to use to sort through the debris.

The East Texas unit was busy Monday clearing trees from houses in Sherwood, Ark.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to hear from the crew’s blue cap team leader.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.