Texas Baptist Men unit from East Texas helping tornado victims in Little Rock, Ark., area

14-member chainsaw crew clearing trees from houses in Sherwood
Members of a Texas Baptist Men team from East Texas clear a tree from a house in Sherwood, Ark., on April 3, 2023.(Source: Texas Baptist Men)
By Angelia Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) — Members of Texas Baptist Men, including more than a dozen from East Texas, are working to help tornado victims in the Little Rock, Ark., area.

A 14-member chainsaw unit from East Texas deployed Monday morning along with another chainsaw unit, heavy equipment units plus a mobile kitchen that’s capable of preparing 3,000 meals a day.

This comes after Texas Baptist Men on Friday already sent an incident management team, assessors, a generator, chaplains and a team that distributes boxes for people to use to sort through the debris.

The East Texas unit was busy Monday clearing trees from houses in Sherwood, Ark.

