A springtime summer-like day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! A much quieter day across the ArkLaTex to start off your work week but it sadly won’t last. What we will see, however, is a summer-like day across the region with highs nearing and possibly reaching the 90-degree mark. It will likely be a bit breezy throughout the day and there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Tonight we will see increasing cloud cover and lows dropping to the upper-60s.

For Tuesday, another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next storm system but most of the day should be quiet. By Tuesday evening, scattered storms will start to fire up to the northwest, potentially impacting parts of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas. Some of these storms could turn severe with hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes all possible. Storm chances will ramp up even more by early Wednesday morning as a strong cold front slowly moves through the ArkLaTex. Severe weather will again be possible with all threats on the table. Storms will then linger throughout the day on Wednesday with our severe weather chances slowly diminishing later in the day.

The cold front that will bring our storm threat late Tuesday into Wednesday will then stall across southern Louisiana through the end of the week bringing repeated rounds of showers, especially along and south of I-20.

