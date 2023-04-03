Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Sports bettors doubted the LSU Tigers title prospects all season

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU winning the national title appeared even in more improbable after looking at the preseason odds to win the championship. Entering the campaign, LSU was in the back of the pack at 60-1 odds. That means if you bet 100 dollars on the Tigers, you would’ve got back 6,000 dollars on Sunday night.

LSU’s title odds improved throughout the season, dropping to 18-1 come tourney time. The heavy favorite was South Carolina to cut down the nets.

LSU did get respect as the tourney continued, they were favorites in every contest leading to the Final Four.

But when they got to Dallas, the Gamecocks were still the favorite to win the trophy.

Well, that all changed after Iowa pulled a massive upset on Friday night. The Hawkeyes were 11.5-point underdogs, and still pulled the stunner.

On Sunday, LSU continued to get disrespected at the betting window. Three-point underdogs to Iowa.

As we’ve learned throughout this season, don’t ever count out Kim Mulkey and the Tigers. They proved the betting doubters wrong again with 102-85 victory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller County man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at West Bert Kouns apartment
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12