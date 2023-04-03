Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
Record-breaking views in historic National Championship game between LSU and Iowa

Kim Mulkey, LSU head coach.
Kim Mulkey, LSU head coach.(Kim Mulkey, Twitter @KimMulkey)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - The 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship game between No. 3 seed LSU and No. 2 Iowa was the most watched game on record according to ESPN PR.

There was a record-breaking 9.9 million viewers who watched as the Tigers captured their first National Championship in school history.

Not only did the game generate the most viewers in history LSU also set the championship game record for most points scored with 102.

LSU’s Angel Reese was named the 2023 Most Outstanding Player for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

