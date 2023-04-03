Record-breaking views in historic National Championship game between LSU and Iowa

DALLAS (WAFB) - The 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship game between No. 3 seed LSU and No. 2 Iowa was the most watched game on record according to ESPN PR.

There was a record-breaking 9.9 million viewers who watched as the Tigers captured their first National Championship in school history.

Not only did the game generate the most viewers in history LSU also set the championship game record for most points scored with 102.

LSU’s Angel Reese was named the 2023 Most Outstanding Player for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

