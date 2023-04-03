Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together

Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of service together.(Geauga Park District)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio “power couple” in law enforcement will soon be taking it easy as they both retire together.

The Geauga Park District announced the retirement of ranger Denise Weisbarth and her K-9 officer Sniper Monday.

According to WOIO, Weisbarth began her career in law enforcement as a seasonal ranger at Geauga Park District in 1992.

Sniper joined her in 2016 with a specialization in finding drugs.

Sniper also served as park community ambassador and advocate for dog safety and leash laws, according to officials.

“We know this team will be missed in these parts, but trust we’ll still find them enjoying their great Geauga County parks for many years to come,” Geauga Park District said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller County man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at West Bert Kouns apartment
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident