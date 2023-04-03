Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller County man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at West Bert Kouns apartment
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident