Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

Miguel Perez, 73
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department was contacted in regards to the sexual assault of a juvenile girl on March 30.

Detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit began an investigation into the allegations that reportedly happened at an area church.

They arrested Miguel Perez, 73, for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile on March 31.

