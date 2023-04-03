Getting Answers
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend's house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo

Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and battery of a dating partner, booking records show.(Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of shooting an AR-15 at his ex-girlfriend’s residence, then breaking into the home and chasing her about 23 miles from DeSoto Parish into Caddo Parish.

The woman fled after the events began to unfold shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at a residence on Janear Circle in Kingston in DeSoto Parish.

She stayed on the phone with DeSoto sheriff’s deputies until they and Caddo authorities caught up with her on Louisiana Highway 3132 at West 70th Street in Caddo Parish, DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

And deputies took Jonathan Rushon Stergies into custody. Now the 20-year-old is charged with one count each of:

  • aggravated assault with a firearm,
  • unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and,
  • battery of a dating partner.

No bonds have been set.

