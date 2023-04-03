Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of shooting an AR-15 at his ex-girlfriend’s residence, then breaking into the home and chasing her about 23 miles from DeSoto Parish into Caddo Parish.

The woman fled after the events began to unfold shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at a residence on Janear Circle in Kingston in DeSoto Parish.

She stayed on the phone with DeSoto sheriff’s deputies until they and Caddo authorities caught up with her on Louisiana Highway 3132 at West 70th Street in Caddo Parish, DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

And deputies took Jonathan Rushon Stergies into custody. Now the 20-year-old is charged with one count each of:

aggravated assault with a firearm,

unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and,

battery of a dating partner.

No bonds have been set.

