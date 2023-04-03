Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Longtime Caddo administrator & CEO announces retirement

Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr.
Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr.(Parish of Caddo)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The administrator and CEO of Caddo Parish is retiring after 22 years of service to the community.

Parish officials announced Monday, April 4 that Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr. is retiring after 17 years in his position and 22 total years of service to the parish. Dr. Wilson made the announcement at Monday’s Caddo Parish Commission work session.

“I am grateful to the commission members who selected me in 2006,” said Wilson. ”It’s been an honor to work for each and every commissioner as we have come together on behalf of the citizens of Caddo Parish to bring about excellence in governance, prudent management, and improving their quality of life,” said Dr. Wilson.

The parish provided the following notable accomplishments achieved under Dr. Wilson’s administration:

  • Achievement of Standard and Poor’s AAA Bond Rating, the first of its kind for a public body in the State of Louisiana and one of 36 counties/parishes in the nation
  • Successful passage of $20 million in general obligation bonds for the rehabilitation of Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park
  • Numerous Achievement Awards for programs and procedures in county/parish government from the National Association of Counties (NACo)
  • National recognition as one of only four parishes in the country to implement and execute the COVID-19 National Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for its citizens, distributing over $57 million in funding assistance
  • Creation of efficiencies across numerous departments for better service provision to citizens
  • Construction of a new Parish Veteran Service Center for thousands of veterans across Caddo Parish
  • Construction of a new David Raines Community Center

“We are thankful and indebted to the leadership that Dr. Woody Wilson has provided for the Parish of Caddo,” said Caddo Commission President Roy Burrell. “Over his many years of service, he has steadily moved the organization forward and been an advocate for his staff and the citizens of Caddo Parish. He will truly be missed, but he has left an indelible mark, and we hope that he enjoys the next chapter after retirement.”

Dr. Wilson’s last day in his position will be July 14.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller County man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at West Bert Kouns apartment
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident