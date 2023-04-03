Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Former Arkansas governor to announce presidential candidacy

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson is set to announce a presidential candidacy.
Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson is set to announce a presidential candidacy.(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, La. (KNOE) - A spokesman for former Gov. Asa Hutchinson has confirmed he will formally announce his candidacy for president of the United States of America later this month.

Hutchinson told ABC News in an interview Sunday morning that he definitely will run.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette is reporting he will make that announcement in Bentonville on April 26.

Hutchinson was seen in Iowa last week at several speaking engagements.

A SPOKESMAN FOR FORMER GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON HAS CONFIRMED HE WILL FORMALLY ANNOUNCE HIS CANDIDACY FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES LATER THIS MONTH. HUTCHINSON TOLD A-B-C NEWS IN AN INTERVIEW SUNDAY MORNING THAT HE DEFINITELY WILL RUN. THE ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT GAZETTE IS REPORTING HE WILL MAKE THAT ANNOUNCEMENT IN BENTONVILLE ON APRIL 26TH. HUTCHINSON WAS SEEN IN IOWA LAST WEEK AT SEVERAL SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller County man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at West Bert Kouns apartment
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident