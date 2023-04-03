Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two tornado warnings were issued hours apart for areas in east Texas and northwest Louisiana during storms that blew across the ArkLaTex on Sunday evening and night.

The storms also brought damaging winds with gusts of up to 73 mph recorded at the National Weather Service office at Shreveport Regional Airport.

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on her dad’s house on Wilkinson Street in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher)

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on her dad’s house on Wilkinson Street in Shreveport. And the National Weather Service received a report of a tree falling into the kitchen of a house in the Willow Ridge subdivision on the south side of Cross Lake in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 viewer Nikki Lodatto shared this photo showing how hail blanketed the ground in Elysian Fields, Texas, about 8 p.m. April 2, 2023. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Nikki Lodatto)

There also were reports of trees down on some area roadways, including Harrison County roads 449 and 1793 and Dixie Shreveport Road in Caddo Parish. Law enforcement reported trees down east and west of Marshall, Texas. There also were several trees down on multiple streets in the Blanchard area, including along Blanchard-Latex Road.

More photos of the hail in Elysian Fields, Texas, these submitted by KSLA News 12 viewer Kara Stephens, show how the hail created a fog. (KSLA News 12 viewer Kara Stephens)

The storms also produced hail ranging from 0.88 of an inch to 2 inches in size. KSLA News 12 viewer Nikki Lodatto shared a photo of how it blanketed the ground in Elysian Fields, Texas, about 8 p.m. Sunday. More photos of the hail in Elysian Fields, these submitted by KSLA News 12 viewer Kara Stephens, show how the hail created a fog. Hail measuring a half-inch to an inch fell in the Old Palmetto and Linton Road area of Bossier Parish, a trained observer said.

As of 11 p.m., SWEPCO was reporting more than 15,000 power outages, including more than 9,800 in Louisiana and 5,300 in Texas. Those almost 9,000 in Caddo Parish, 2,239 in Harrison County, 1,789 in Gregg County and almost 1,000 in Marion County.

MORE WEATHER-RELATED PHOTOS AND VIDEOS:

