Cranking up the heat today

By Matt Jones
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a rough night of weather across the ArkLaTex, things are much quieter this morning with just some leftover clouds and patchy areas of fog. It’s a warm and muggy start with temperatures already in the 60s.

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see more sunshine and a south breeze with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s for many locations. Several spots could hit 90 today making it the warmest day so far this year!

For Tuesday, another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next storm system but most of the day should be quiet. By Tuesday evening, scattered storms will start to fire up to the northwest, potentially impacting parts of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas. Some of these storms could turn severe with hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes all possible.

Storm chances will ramp up even more by early Wednesday morning as a strong cold front slowly moves through the ArkLaTex. Severe weather will again be possible with all threats on the table. Storms will then linger throughout the day on Wednesday with our severe weather chances slowly diminishing later in the day.

The cold front that will bring our storm threat late Tuesday into Wednesday will then stall across southern Louisiana through the end of the week bringing repeated rounds of showers, especially along and south of I-20.

It will also turn rather chilly with highs by Thursday and Friday only in the low 60s.

Looking ahead to Easter Weekend, scattered showers will still be in the forecast but temperatures will start to warm up with highs back in the 70s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

