City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux recently announced the City of Shreveport will be hosting two summer programs for teens and young adults.

The Mayor’s Summer Internship Program is for undergraduate and graduate college students who are interested in learning about public service work. The program allows students the chance to intern in various city departments and learn the day-to-day functions of city government.

The internship will run from June through July for a total of six to seven weeks. This is a paid internship of $12 an hour and requires 30 hours of work per week. Priority consideration is given to applicants who are residents of Shreveport. If you would like to apply, click here. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Arceneaux says he looks forward to hosting the programs.

“I always think that young people have a lot to teach me. They know a lot more about technology. I can learn more about what they expect out of life, what it is that they’re expecting out of a job, and I think that helps us to recruit.”

The 2023 Summer Youth Employment and Training Program employs residents age 17-22 to work across multiple city departments and private businesses.

Those chosen for the program will learn professional skills, explore various careers and develop good work habits. The program starts on June 5 and ends on July 14. Participants will earn $10 an hour for 30 hours of work per week.

Before reporting to work, there is a required orientation conducted by the city’s Department of Community Development - Workforce Bureau. To apply, click here. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Friday, April 21.

