Bossier Schools to host job, education fair April 4

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — If you’re looking for a job, now’s the time to look.

Bossier Schools is hosting its first districtwide job and education fair. It will be taking place Tuesday, April 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the boys’ gymnasium at Airline High School, located at 2401 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

This fair is open to everyone.

On Monday, Dr. Tracey Burrell spoke with KSLA about the opportunities people can expect. Dr. Burrell spoke about why this job fair is needed and what types of positions are open.

HR representatives will be on hand at the fair to talk about benefits.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.