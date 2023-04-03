Getting Answers
Bossier Schools to host job, education fair April 4

HR representatives will be on hand to talk about benefits
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — If you’re looking for a job, now’s the time to look.

Bossier Schools is hosting its first districtwide job and education fair. It will be taking place Tuesday, April 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the boys’ gymnasium at Airline High School, located at 2401 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

This fair is open to everyone.

On Monday, Dr. Tracey Burrell spoke with KSLA about the opportunities people can expect. Dr. Burrell spoke about why this job fair is needed and what types of positions are open.

HR representatives will be on hand at the fair to talk about benefits.

