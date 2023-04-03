Getting Answers
B-24 bomber Diamond Lil wraps up Shreveport tour

While here, the crew flew their planes into Mississippi to donate supplies to tornado victims
By Tamer Knight
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Commemorative Air Force made its way to Shreveport Regional Airport to showcase its rich history.

Its mission is to honor, inspire and educate younger generations about World War II.

The Commemorative Air Force brought its B-24 bomber Diamond Lil, the only and oldest four-engine plane still operating.

Attendees were able to take tours of the planes. The Commemorative Air Force rides and tours began Wednesday and ended Sunday.

“She was built in 1941. She actually pre-dated World War II,” said Cheryl Hilvert, B-29/B-24 squadron tour guide. “The planes of this type were the most mass produced of the World War II era. They made about 18,500 of these. This is the only one that remains still flying. So we’re very happy to have her and to be able to share her.”

Prior to its stop in Shreveport, the Commemorative Air Force crew flew their planes into Mississippi to donate supplies to victims of the latest tornadoes there.

Commemorative Air Force brings Diamond Lil, the only B-24 that's still flying, to Shreveport
Fire damages apartment on West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
