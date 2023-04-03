Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX
Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, TX(Chapel Hill ISD on Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEAST, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant ISD leadership announced Monday that an arrest has been made in connection with a so-called hit list and threat of violence made against one of the district’s schools.

Mount Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall released the following statement on social media:

“An arrest has been made in connection with the social media post made against Mount Pleasant Junior High on Thursday night. MPISD would like to thank all those who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Reports of the hit list began surfacing on Thursday of last week, however classes remained in-session on Friday. Marshall addressed concerns in a separate social media post that same day:

“We worked throughout the night to ensure the safety of everyone attending and working at our schools. If you are one of the people that is saying that we are not taking this seriously, then you are wrong,” Marshall said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA News 12 viewer Sharye Belcher sent in photos showing damage left from where a tree fell on...
Falling trees damage at least 2 homes during storms that spawned high winds, 2 tornado warnings
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller County man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at West Bert Kouns apartment
Jonathan Rushon Stergies, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of aggravated...
Man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s house then chasing her from DeSoto into Caddo
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
City of Shreveport hosting 2 summer youth programs
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Firefighters looking for cause of house fire
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Arceneaux announces 2 summer youth programs
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
Shreveport offering summer programs for youth
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident
2nd truck driver arrested in road rage incident