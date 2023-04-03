Arrest made in connection with ‘hit list’ threat against Mt. Pleasant school

MOUNT PLEAST, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant ISD leadership announced Monday that an arrest has been made in connection with a so-called hit list and threat of violence made against one of the district’s schools.

Mount Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall released the following statement on social media:

“An arrest has been made in connection with the social media post made against Mount Pleasant Junior High on Thursday night. MPISD would like to thank all those who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Reports of the hit list began surfacing on Thursday of last week, however classes remained in-session on Friday. Marshall addressed concerns in a separate social media post that same day:

“We worked throughout the night to ensure the safety of everyone attending and working at our schools. If you are one of the people that is saying that we are not taking this seriously, then you are wrong,” Marshall said.

