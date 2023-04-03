Arraignment for former officer involved in shooting death of Alonzo Bagley moved to mid-May

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The former Shreveport Police Department officer who pulled the trigger the night of Alonzo Bagley’s death was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

On April 3, Alexander Tyler appeared in court for his arraignment. He was accompanied by his lawyer, Dhu Thompson. The arraignment was pushed back to May 18.

Tyler is accused of shooting and killing Bagley during an incident that happened at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street back on Feb. 3. He’s facing a charge of negligent homicide in Bagley’s death.

On March 17, Tyler resigned from the Shreveport Police Department.

