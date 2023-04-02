Showers and thunderstorms tonight and multiple days this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been quite a nice day so far but that is going to deteriorate rather quickly as we head into the evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the ArkLaTex, mainly the northern half, going into the evening hours. Some of these storms MAY be severe at times with the main threat being hail. They may just tick over the threshold for severe thunderstorms so we will continue to keep an eye on this. Tonight, temperatures will eventually drop to the mid-60s and it will be windy. The showers will be done by daybreak tomorrow.

Starting off your week with the nicest day of the week. Staying dry and likely very warm. There will be some humidity in the air so the heat index values may exceed the 90-degree mark. As for measured highs, we will see the mid and upper-80s. We’ll see cloud cover at the start of the day with sunshine coming out during the afternoon hours. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the low-70s. I will be windy throughout the day tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Windy looks to be the case throughout this week. Tuesday is an oddball with a not-insignificant severe risk for the ArkLaTex. The reason it is weird is that our in-house model, which has done very well with the most recent severe events, shows nothing happening until we head into the overnight hours. Because of this, the likelihood of severe storms would be rather low since they don’t appear to fire up until about 3 AM Wednesday morning. When they do, a line is likely to form and the storms will possibly impact your Wednesday morning commute. Rain chances continue throughout this week and it will be windy all week as well. What a way to start off April.

