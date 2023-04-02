Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

OPSO arrests man for first-degree murder after house fire kills 4

Police arrest generic
Police arrest generic(WIFR)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department to a reported residential fire in the 100 block of Davison Drive in Monroe around 11:50 p.m. on March 31, 2023.

When the fire was extinguished, four deceased victims were found in the burned residence. OPSO says they were victims of a homicide.

An investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators has led to the arrest of Michael J. Cooper. Cooper was charged and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

OPSO says all four victims will be sent for autopsy and the investigation is ongoing with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller Co. man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Fire on Pine Street, near downtown Shreveport.
Fire starts near downtown Shreveport
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at west Bert Kouns apartment

Latest News

LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Barge covers caught fire near the Intracoastal Canal on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Burning barge covers creates heavy smoke in Baton Rouge area
Sheriff Craig Webre said one of his deputies died early Sunday (April 2) from injuries...
Lafourche Parish deputy dies after suspect rams vehicle, sheriff says
Authorities said Angel Smith and Rico Keller, both 31, were found dead after an apparent...
Coroner identifies couple found in apparent murder-suicide near Slidell
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters battle flames at West Bert Kouns apartment