Miller Co. man arrested for multi-fatal car crash

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On April 1, Arkansas State Police arrested a man for a car crash in Miller County, Ark.

Police say 43-year-old Richard Lopez was traveling in the westbound lane on Interstate 30 when the crash happened on Tuesday. Three people died and two others were injured.

Lopez has been charged with two counts of battery in the first degree and three counts of negligent homicide.

