LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations detectives were requested by the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. on April 1, 2023 to investigate a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Keene St. LSP says two deceased victims have been identified as Olivia Denise Nash, 40, and Brandon Thompson, 37, of Lake Providence.

ECSO responded to Keene Street in reference to a welfare check after a previous domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, deputies found Nash, who was fatally shot. Thompson, the husband of Nash, was later located near the residence in the Mississippi River, also deceased.

LSP MFO will serve as the lead investigating agency.  The scene was processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Scene Technicians.  The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting. 

This is an ongoing investigation.  No further information is available at this time.

