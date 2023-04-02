Lafourche Parish deputy dies after suspect rams vehicle, sheriff says

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish deputy died early Sunday (April 2) after a fleeing suspect rammed his marked vehicle, Sheriff Craig Webre announced.

The identity and age of the fallen deputy was not immediately disclosed.

The incident occurred on Louisiana Hwy. 1 near Kleinpeter Road in Thibodaux just before 4 a.m. Authorities said Lafourche Parish deputies responded to a call to assist Houma Police officers, who were pursuing a suspect for an alleged traffic violation into Lafourche.

“The pursuit led officers to near Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux, where the suspect stopped,” the LPSO said in a news release. “After speaking with officers who were attempting to negotiate, the suspect accelerated and struck the deputy’s vehicle, which was positioned nearby.

“The deputy inside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, where the deputy later succumbed to his injuries.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was in custody, but has not released the person’s name nor detailed the charges the person was booked with. Louisiana State Police said the suspect was being treated for “moderate injuries” at a hospital.

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own,” Webre said in the statement. “We are with the family, providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well.”

The statement said the Louisiana State Police have assumed control of the crash and criminal investigation.

