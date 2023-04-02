Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Lafourche Parish deputy dies after suspect rams vehicle, sheriff says

Sheriff Craig Webre said one of his deputies died early Sunday (April 2) from injuries...
Sheriff Craig Webre said one of his deputies died early Sunday (April 2) from injuries sustained when a fleeing suspect rammed his vehicle. (Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)(Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish deputy died early Sunday (April 2) after a fleeing suspect rammed his marked vehicle, Sheriff Craig Webre announced.

The identity and age of the fallen deputy was not immediately disclosed.

The incident occurred on Louisiana Hwy. 1 near Kleinpeter Road in Thibodaux just before 4 a.m. Authorities said Lafourche Parish deputies responded to a call to assist Houma Police officers, who were pursuing a suspect for an alleged traffic violation into Lafourche.

“The pursuit led officers to near Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux, where the suspect stopped,” the LPSO said in a news release. “After speaking with officers who were attempting to negotiate, the suspect accelerated and struck the deputy’s vehicle, which was positioned nearby.

“The deputy inside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, where the deputy later succumbed to his injuries.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was in custody, but has not released the person’s name nor detailed the charges the person was booked with. Louisiana State Police said the suspect was being treated for “moderate injuries” at a hospital.

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own,” Webre said in the statement. “We are with the family, providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well.”

The statement said the Louisiana State Police have assumed control of the crash and criminal investigation.

Law enforcement officers escorted the bodies of the two Baton Rouge police officers killed in a helicopter crash and officials provided a few more details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller Co. man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Fire on Pine Street, near downtown Shreveport.
Fire starts near downtown Shreveport
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at west Bert Kouns apartment

Latest News

LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Barge covers caught fire near the Intracoastal Canal on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Burning barge covers creates heavy smoke in Baton Rouge area
Authorities said Angel Smith and Rico Keller, both 31, were found dead after an apparent...
Coroner identifies couple found in apparent murder-suicide near Slidell
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest