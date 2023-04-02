Getting Answers
La. and Iowa governors make friendly bet ahead of National Championship

LSU Women's Basketball(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The governors of Louisiana and Iowa made a friendly bet on social media Sunday, April 2, ahead of the National Championship between the Tigers and the Hawkeyes.

The two teams will take on each other at 2:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards initiated the exchange by saying he’d be willing to bet some Louisiana boudin that coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Lady Tigers will bring the National Championship back to Baton Rouge.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds responded by saying she’s betting Iowa pork that coach Lisa Bluder and the Iowa Hawkeyes can get the big win.

The LSU Tigers advanced to the National Championship by defeating Virginia Tech, 79-72. The Iowa Hawkeyes got past South Carolina, 77-73, in the other semifinal game.

With a win on Sunday, Mulkey would become the first coach in NCAA Division I women’s basketball to lead two different programs to National Championships.

