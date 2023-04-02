Firefighters combat flames at west Bert Kouns apartment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire on west Burt Kouns causes heavy damage to the apartment and evacuations from around it.

On April 2, at 12:24 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department received a dispatch to the 3100 block of West Bert Kouns due to a reported apartment fire. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a bottom-floor apartment.

Firefighters could enter the apartment’s front door, locate, and extinguish the fire.

All the apartments nearby were evacuated safely.

The affected apartment received heavy damage in the rear bedroom.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire.

27 Firefighters fought the flames for several minutes to bring them under control.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.