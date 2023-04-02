Coroner identifies couple found in apparent murder-suicide near Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An estranged couple found dead inside a Slidell-area home Saturday (April 1) after police received a 911 call from a child was identified by St. Tammany Parish’s coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Angel Smith and Rico Keller, both 31, were found dead of gunshot wounds inside the home in the 1300 block of Belair Boulevard, north of Slidell.

Preston said his preliminary conclusion is that “the incident appears to be a murder-suicide,” but did not elaborate on which victim was the apparent shooter. Preston said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office still was investigating the homicide and that autopsies of the victims would be performed Monday.

Deputies found the two bodies in a bedroom of the house after receiving a 911 call shortly before 9:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office said a child called to report he found his parents unresponsive and bleeding.

The STPSO said deputies found a firearm near the bodies and said two of the “estranged couple’s children” were inside the house. The children, whose ages were not disclosed, were placed in the care of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

