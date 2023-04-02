Getting Answers
Burning barge covers creates heavy smoke in Baton Rouge area

Barge covers caught fire near the Intracoastal Canal on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Barge covers caught fire near the Intracoastal Canal on Sunday, April 2, 2023.(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a large presence of smoke seen in Port Allen on Sunday, April 2.

According to a spokesman at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, there are barge covers on fire along North Line Road, which is off LA 1. He added they are covers that go on a barge, not an actual barge on fire.

There are no injuries reported, according to WBRSO.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

