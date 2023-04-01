Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Sunny Saturday with more rain on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with sunny skies all day and very comfortable feeling conditions. Highs near 80 expected this afternoon. Thanks to the cold front last night we are going to see almost no humidity today. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s.

Tomorrow will start off with some sunshine. Showers and storms are expected to return toward late afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Severe weather chances look low, but a few storms may bring some hail with them. Temperatures ahead of any rain Sunday will warm back into the upper 70s to near 80 for highs.

We will warm to near 90-degrees Monday and Tuesday. After that the temperatures calm down quite a bit. Lots of rain is in our future starting midweek.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a doughnut shop on Hearne Avenue...
Man fighting for his life after having been shot near doughnut shop
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Buc-ee’s eyes April 2025 opening date
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
Severe threat ramping up
Severe threat increasing this afternoon
Terry Trice, 66
MISSING: Man disappears while on daily walk

Latest News

According to the Wynne Police Chief, there is “total destruction through out the town”. He...
Coroner: 4 dead following Wynne tornado, door-to-door searches end
Beautiful Saturday
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Lots of rain ahead
Nice start to the weekend, but more stormy days are ahead
Lots of rain ahead
Jeff's Friday evening weather update