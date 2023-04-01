Sunny Saturday with more rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with sunny skies all day and very comfortable feeling conditions. Highs near 80 expected this afternoon. Thanks to the cold front last night we are going to see almost no humidity today. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s.

Tomorrow will start off with some sunshine. Showers and storms are expected to return toward late afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Severe weather chances look low, but a few storms may bring some hail with them. Temperatures ahead of any rain Sunday will warm back into the upper 70s to near 80 for highs.

We will warm to near 90-degrees Monday and Tuesday. After that the temperatures calm down quite a bit. Lots of rain is in our future starting midweek.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.