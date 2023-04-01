Showers and storms return tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A BEAUTIFUL day in the ArkLaTex today with pretty much no humidity and temperatures reaching the low-80s. Blue skies all around and even I got out and enjoyed the sunshine today! Quiet tonight and staying mainly clear until the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the low-50s, but we will see the 60s until about 11 this evening.

Tomorrow we will see an increased threat of showers and storms, especially late in the afternoon and into the evening. There is a risk for some severe weather but that is relatively low for the ArkLaTex. Some storms could get a little out of hand and contain gusty wind and hail. Hopefully the ugly stuff stays away, we’ll keep an eye on it. Before the rain, highs will reach the low-80s and we will see a nice sunny day for most of the day. Lows tomorrow night drop to the 60s.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs nearing the 90-degree mark. Heat index values, the first time talking about those this year, will likely reach above 90. It will also be the driest day of the week with no rain expected. Rain chances move in Tuesday and stick around through the rest of the week, some days will be a washout.

