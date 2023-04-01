Nice start to the weekend, but more stormy days are ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sunny and dry weather are back on Saturday, but don’t get used to it...more rain is ahead toward the end of the weekend and throughout much of next week. The threat of severe weather could return as well for portions of the ArkLaTex.

Isolated spots of rain and storms will fade overnight. We’ll see some clearing arriving in many parts of the area. Temperatures will settle back into the 50s in most locations with a few 60s hanging on in the south and some cooler 40s in the far north.

The weekend starts off great on Saturday with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We’ll warm up into the 70s to around 80 for highs.

Clouds will be back on Sunday, but much of the day will stay dry. Showers and storms are expected to return toward late afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Severe weather chances look low, but a few storms may bring some hail with them. Temperatures ahead of any rain Sunday will warm back into the upper 70s to near 80 for highs.

We’ll get back to dry weather briefly at the start of next week. Temperatures will also be cranking up getting back into the upper 80s for highs Monday and Tuesday. Some showers and storms will return to parts of the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon along with a chance of severe weather across the north.

The remainder of the week looks wet with occasional rounds of showers and storms. Rain totals could add up between 3-5 inches across the area through the end of next week. Late week temperatures will turn a little cooler dropping back into the 60s to around 70 for highs.

