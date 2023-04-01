INTERVIEW: Conversations with our city leaders

Getting Answers
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego spoke with District 19′s president to get some insight on how city leaders plan to make Shreveport safe.

Michael “MJ” Mays is the junior deputy and President of District 19, which is a community organization that goes around to different districts, cleaning up areas to show their love for the City of Shreveport. The goal is to bridge communication between the youth and local law enforcement.

The recent increase in violence in Shreveport has individuals like Mays calling for action by having conversation with Shreveport’s leader.

