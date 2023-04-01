Getting Answers
Fire starts near downtown Shreveport

Fire on Pine Street, near downtown Shreveport.
By Brittney Hazelton and Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Firefighters battled flames on Pine Street, near Ford Street.

Fire on Pine Street, near downtown Shreveport.
On April 1, at 12:02 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Pine Street, near Ford Street. The fire was not far from downtown Shreveport in the Ledbetter Heights neighboorhood.

When firefighters arrived they discovered an abandoned house on fire.

According to 911 records, up to 14 units were at the scene.

Fire on Pine Street, near downtown Shreveport.
No injuries were reported at the scene.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

