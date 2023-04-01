Fire starts near downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Firefighters battled flames on Pine Street, near Ford Street.

Fire on Pine Street, near downtown Shreveport. (ksla)

On April 1, at 12:02 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Pine Street, near Ford Street. The fire was not far from downtown Shreveport in the Ledbetter Heights neighboorhood.

When firefighters arrived they discovered an abandoned house on fire.

According to 911 records, up to 14 units were at the scene.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

