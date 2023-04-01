Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

East Texas tax expert shares tips on filing before tax deadline

Due to the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia, the due date to file taxes is April 18 instead of April 15.
Tax and Loan facility in Tyler
Tax and Loan facility in Tyler(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This year’s deadline to file your taxes is quickly approaching.

Due to the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia, the due date to file taxes is April 18 instead of April 15.

Every year, common mistakes are made when it comes to people filing their taxes incorrectly.

“The common mistakes are filing someone on your tax returns who’s not supposed to be on your tax return, or filing a credit or a deduction that you are not supposed to have,” said Kenesha Minnick, the manager of Liberty Tax & Loans in Tyler on Gentry Parkway.

Minnick says If you don’t get your taxes filed before the18 as of 12:01 a.m., you will be charged interest and penalties.

“If you file exempt you have to pay Uncle Sam you have to give him some type of money and a lot of people will mess that up every time,” Minnick said.

She says the reason she thinks people do this is to try and get more money back from their taxes.

Minnick recommends that no one files exempt on their taxes to avoid having to pay more money towards taxes than necessary.

“I try to tell my clients just do single zero and let’s get it out the way because later on you do not want them to come back and say oh three years later you owe me tax money,” Minnick said.

She recommends for those who file their own taxes to let a professional look over it to receive the proper refund amount.

“Last year when you had pre-COVID laws they had extra money; this year they took the pre-COVID out. Now you are going back to basics, back to 2019 taxes. Everything was straight forward, we’re going back,” said Minnick.

This means no more stimulus checks, child tax credit, or extra money.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
Miller county fatal crash results in arrest
Miller Co. man arrested for multi-fatal car crash
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Fire on Pine Street, near downtown Shreveport.
Fire starts near downtown Shreveport
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters combat flames at west Bert Kouns apartment

Latest News

LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Barge covers caught fire near the Intracoastal Canal on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Burning barge covers creates heavy smoke in Baton Rouge area
Sheriff Craig Webre said one of his deputies died early Sunday (April 2) from injuries...
Lafourche Parish deputy dies after suspect rams vehicle, sheriff says
Authorities said Angel Smith and Rico Keller, both 31, were found dead after an apparent...
Coroner identifies couple found in apparent murder-suicide near Slidell
Fire damages apartment on west Bert Kouns
Firefighters battle flames at West Bert Kouns apartment