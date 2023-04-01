Coroner: 2 dead following Wynne tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – The City of Wynne took a direct hit in Friday’s storms.

The St. Francis County coroner, who is assisting in Cross County, confirmed to Region 8 News that two people are dead following the tornado.

The city of Wynne has implemented a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wynne Police Captain Christopher Getchell said his department is requesting all incoming volunteers to stay at home as they evaluate the situation. He added he appreciates the support the city has been getting.

According to Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis, there is “total destruction throughout the town.” He added that dozens of people are trapped.

He is asking for anyone who has not been injured in the storm to stay where they are until emergency services have gotten a chance to reach the people who need them. If you are one of the people needing help in Cross County, call (870) 238-5700. This phone number will direct your various resources if you have been impacted by the damage.

Emerson Ambulance Service said they have sent units out to help with rescue efforts. Medic One has reported three units of theirs are also headed over.

Photos shared by viewers on social media show the Wynne High School damaged along with several homes in the area.

