Windy, warm and stormy this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a very warm and windy start to our Friday across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are already in the low 70s in many spots which is a solid 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. South winds are already gusting over 30 mph and this will continue throughout the day. Also tracking a few showers on radar but most of us will stay dry through the morning.

Heading into the afternoon, warm and windy conditions will continue with temperatures soaring into the low and mid 80s. Scattered storms will start to fire by mid afternoon along a cold front and then sweep east through the entire ArkLaTex. A few of these could turn severe with damaging wind being the primary threat. An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out along with some large hail. Storms will quickly end by mid evening with quiet weather expected overnight.

Saturday is looking gorgeous so make some outdoor plans! We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures near 80 by afternoon.

Looking ahead to Sunday, a weak disturbance will approach from Texas and a warm front arrives from the south bringing showers and storms to much of the region by afternoon. Right now, severe weather is not expected with this round of storms.

Still expecting some very warm air to arrive early next week with highs approaching 90 in some areas by Monday and Tuesday.

By the middle of next week, another major system will be approaching the ArkLaTex and this has the potential to bring more severe weather along with several days of heavy rainfall. Overall, it looks like a very active pattern will continue for the next few weeks!

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.