SPD searching for 15-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a 15-year-old runaway.

Nathan Lambert was last seen near the Huntington Mobile Home Park on March 29. He is 5′9″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

Officials say Nathan was wearing a black t-shirt with a design on the front and black track pants with a white stripes down the side.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

