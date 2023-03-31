Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

SPD searching for 15-year-old runaway

Nathan Lambert, 15
Nathan Lambert, 15(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a 15-year-old runaway.

Nathan Lambert was last seen near the Huntington Mobile Home Park on March 29. He is 5′9″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

Officials say Nathan was wearing a black t-shirt with a design on the front and black track pants with a white stripes down the side.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Steven Morris, DOB: 11/12/2003
Student at Southwood arrested for reportedly threatening to kill coach
Arrest made in 18-wheeler road rage incident
Driver arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Buc-ee’s eyes April 2025 opening date
Two people are dead and three more are injured following a two-vehicle wreck the evening March...
Crash on I-30 kills 2, injures 3
A man was shot in the chest and an arm during an argument near a doughnut shop on Hearne Avenue...
Man fighting for his life after having been shot near doughnut shop

Latest News

Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
Shreveport nurse, author shares weight loss journey
Robinson Film Center hosting Festival de Cine
Robinson Film Center hosting Festival de Cine
Terry Trice, 66
MISSING: Man disappears while on daily walk
The Arkansas legislature is debating a ban on delta-8 products.
Arkansas legislature debates potential Delta-8 ban