Smith Institute of Massage Therapy teaching for over 16 years in Shreveport

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana’s only massage therapy school seeking new students for an affordable nine-month program.

On March 31, the Smith Institute of Massage Therapy (SIMT) visits KSLA to talk about what they offer to the public. The institute is located at 3825 Gilbert Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana, and is the only school of its kind in Shreveport, and northwest Louisiana.

The campus director, Maquita Smith has been doing work as a massage therapist for 16 years. She tells us about the benefits of getting a massage.

“Massage therapy is needed in our daily lives. Most people carry a lot of stress, from driving, from just sitting at a desk a lot, we look at our phones and computer,” says Smith. “So that causes stress in our neck and shoulders, things like that, so there is always a need to get the circulation flowing.”

SIMT is licensed by the Louisiana Board of Regents and offers a 560-hour Massage Therapy Express Program that takes nine months to complete. In the end, the student receives their Massage Therapy diploma.

What you need for enrollment:

  • Current state ID
  • High school diploma or equivalency diploma
  • Must be physically able to attend classes and perform tasks required
  • $50 registration fee
  • Must complete a personal interview with an admissions representative
  • Must be able to pass a standard background check

The institute has been operating for over 16 years, using its industry experience and extensive education to bring new students into the massage therapy industry professionally.

To schedule a 50-minute Swedish massage appointment for only $30 or are interested in becoming a massage therapist, visit SIMT’s site at https://smithinstitute.square.site/ or call 318-374-3297.

