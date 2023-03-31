Sip and Chat event hopes to empower community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sip and Chat: The Fight for My Life is an event that hopes to leave attendees feeling empowered.

Organizers and co-hosts, Kim Makori and Dr. Barbara Simpson, sat down with KSLA on Friday, March 31 to talk about the event.

Sip and Chat serves as a group where people gather to share ideas and discuss specific topics.

Session talking points:

Career & entrepreneurship

Educational opportunities

Faith

Family

Finances

Health & wellness

Mental & emotional wellness

“The inspiration behind it is from my mom and dad. They used to sit out on the front porch and they would solve all the world’s problems. My mom would drink her tea, my dad would drink his coffee... I would listen to them, they would discuss anything from jobs, to community, crime or just helping their neighbor,” said Makori.

Panelists and speakers include Patrick Lewis, Teri Moore, Rosalind Russell, Tiffany Singer, Beverly Thomas, Charlotte Williams.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Shreveport (102 Lake Street).

