Shreveport now taking applications for overdue water bill assistance program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The city is now accepting applications for the Shreveport Water Assistance Program (SWAP); the program assists those in need of help paying overdue water bills.

“We know that many Shreveport residents are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and this program is another way we are committed to helping our customers bounce back,” said William Daniel, director of Water and Sewerage. “I encourage everyone eligible to apply for this assistance.”

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

The property must be a single-family residence

Must have an active Water and Sewerage account

Must have income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guideline Level

BENEFITS OF THE PROGRAM

Freeze the arrears balance

Stop account delinquency actions, including disconnections and any associated additional late fees

Eligible or payment arrangement on the remaining half of past due balance

Receive payment to the account equivalent to 50% of the arrears balance up to $1,000 to be applied in two equal installments after successful adherence to the program requirements

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR THE PROGRAM

Enroll in the program through one of the city’s partners:

Caddo Community Action Agency Center 4055 St. Vincent Ave. 318-861-4808

Socialization Services 3017 W 70th St. 318-671-5800

David Raines Community Center 1625 David Raines Rd. 318-425-2401

Eddie Jones (Lakeside) Community Center 1729 Ford St. 318-222-2436

Provide valid identification (driver’s License, governmental-issued picture ID, etc.)

Provide income verifications (Federal Tax Return, recent paycheck stubs, wages and tax statements (W-2, 1099, etc.), or acceptable forms

Sign payment agreement and agree to pay cutoff remaining past due account balance

Keep account current by paying monthly current charges and payment arrangement portion

Make at least three payments within the last six months prior to applying for assistance

Remain in the program for six months

Residents can apply once per year to get help with past due balances.

