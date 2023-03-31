Shreveport now taking applications for overdue water bill assistance program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The city is now accepting applications for the Shreveport Water Assistance Program (SWAP); the program assists those in need of help paying overdue water bills.
“We know that many Shreveport residents are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and this program is another way we are committed to helping our customers bounce back,” said William Daniel, director of Water and Sewerage. “I encourage everyone eligible to apply for this assistance.”
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
- The property must be a single-family residence
- Must have an active Water and Sewerage account
- Must have income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guideline Level
BENEFITS OF THE PROGRAM
- Freeze the arrears balance
- Stop account delinquency actions, including disconnections and any associated additional late fees
- Eligible or payment arrangement on the remaining half of past due balance
- Receive payment to the account equivalent to 50% of the arrears balance up to $1,000 to be applied in two equal installments after successful adherence to the program requirements
HOW TO SIGN UP FOR THE PROGRAM
Enroll in the program through one of the city’s partners:
- Caddo Community Action Agency Center
- 4055 St. Vincent Ave.
- 318-861-4808
- Socialization Services
- 3017 W 70th St.
- 318-671-5800
- David Raines Community Center
- 1625 David Raines Rd.
- 318-425-2401
- Eddie Jones (Lakeside) Community Center
- 1729 Ford St.
- 318-222-2436
- Provide valid identification (driver’s License, governmental-issued picture ID, etc.)
- Provide income verifications (Federal Tax Return, recent paycheck stubs, wages and tax statements (W-2, 1099, etc.), or acceptable forms
- Sign payment agreement and agree to pay cutoff remaining past due account balance
- Keep account current by paying monthly current charges and payment arrangement portion
- Make at least three payments within the last six months prior to applying for assistance
- Remain in the program for six months
Residents can apply once per year to get help with past due balances.
