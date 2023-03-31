Shreveport author, nurse shares weight loss journey in new book

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nurse and author Dyani Allen is sharing her journey with weight loss, dieting and finding a healthier self.

Allen joined KSLA on Friday, March 31 to share her story of a year-long weight loss experience through her book, “Wiggles, Jiggles, Lumps and Bumps.”

She says her journey began because she needed to lose weight in order to get knee surgery.

“The hardest part of this weight loss experience isn’t actually following a diet, it’s about facing your emotional and mental pain.”

The Healing from the Inside Out book tour will take place at the Cedar Grove Shreve Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

